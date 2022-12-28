Tom Brady talks retiring from NFL for good after Gisele Bündchen divorce

Tom Brady has nothing holding him back continuing to play football

While the quarterback had a discouraging season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady, 45, is not going to let it keep him down.

Brady was joined by co-hosts Jim Gray and Larry Fitzgerald on his Let's Go! weekly podcast Monday, December 26, 2022, to discuss the season and his near-future with football, via People.

“Well, I think next time I decide to retire, that’s it for me,” Brady chuckled. “So whenever that day comes, we’ll figure it out.”

In February, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Brady announced he was retiring from the NFL. His decision proved short lived, and just weeks later the seven-time Super Bowl champion changed his mind and returned for his 23rd NFL season.

As for whether Brady can truly picture himself stepping away from the NFL, he replied, “I really don't. I think what I really realised last year was you've got to be really sure to do that. And for me, you know, a lot of people have kind of gone through this situation.”

“I'm going to take my time, whenever that time does come,” the athlete shared.

Brady got divorced from Gisele Bündchen, his wife of 13 years, in the midst of his 23rd NFL season, and just months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion put an end to his short-lived retirement.

In fact, a source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension between them.”

Brady’s return to the sport reportedly became the cause of his separation, finalising their divorce in October, 2022.

"I love the sport, I love the teammates and I want to go do a good job for this team like I always have," Brady remarked at the time. "So no retirement in my future."