 
Showbiz
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

'Chand pe hun' Hasan Raheem feels overwhelmed by the love for Nautanki

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Hasan Raheem feels overwhelmed by fans reaction on his debut Album Nautanki
 Hasan Raheem feels overwhelmed by fans reaction on his debut Album Nautanki 

Hasan Raheem's debut album Nautanki is out now and it has left everyone grooving on the fusion he has created. 

Hasan was teasing his fans for a while by putting up glimpses of his album, and finally the cat was out of the bag on Monday’s evening. The album has 9 tracks and so far, Peanut Butter and Kaleji have stolen the show. The indie vibe and fusion of desi music has left fans gushing.

The Joona singer took to his Twitter and posted a picture from his recent concert, captioning it as ‘Chaand pay hun, ap logon kay saath’ and the picture broke the internet. 

He also posted glimpses of his concert on his Instagram account and thanked his mom for never leaving his side. He wrote, ‘Just wanted to say that i am going through all your messages and Nautanki stories fam, i would like to thank everyone who’s been a part of this journey specially my Mother, my queen who’s been by the most important person in my life after my Abba jee departed from this world. I couldn’t do this without her so this is for you Amma jee. Love you and Baba jee forever.’


Hasan was also the first RADAR Spotify artist. He also lit up TIMES Square as Spotify EQUAL Ambassador. 

More From Showbiz:

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to get an OTT release

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to get an OTT release
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at: See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at: See pics
Alia Bhatt posts a reel of pictures she never shared!

Alia Bhatt posts a reel of pictures she never shared!
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain dedicate a post to each other amid wedding anniversary

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain dedicate a post to each other amid wedding anniversary
Shah Rukh Khan wishes to do a film like 'Leon: The Professional'

Shah Rukh Khan wishes to do a film like 'Leon: The Professional'
The Legend of Maula Jatt likely to be released in India: report

The Legend of Maula Jatt likely to be released in India: report
Salman Khan's birthday: Fans face 'lathicharge' by police outside his home

Salman Khan's birthday: Fans face 'lathicharge' by police outside his home
Siddharth and his parents 'harassed' at Madurai airport by CRPF

Siddharth and his parents 'harassed' at Madurai airport by CRPF
Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' crashes in the theatres on Day 4

Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus' crashes in the theatres on Day 4
Kareena Kapoor shares video of her Christmas holidays with husband Saif Ali Khan, kids

Kareena Kapoor shares video of her Christmas holidays with husband Saif Ali Khan, kids
Falak Shabir thanks 'begum' and 'beti' for intimate birthday celebration: See Picture

Falak Shabir thanks 'begum' and 'beti' for intimate birthday celebration: See Picture
Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach Switzerland with kids for New Year celebrations

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan reach Switzerland with kids for New Year celebrations