Wednesday Dec 28 2022
Devashish Makhija thinks Film Festivals open doors to International opportunities

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Devashish Makhija, Bhosle director, thinks that Film Festivals are a doorway for international opportunities and helps films in performing better.

He is all set to release his next film called Joram which stars globally acclaimed star Manoj Bajpayee and this is the third time two of them have collaborated for a film. The film will be premiered worldwide at 2023 International Film Festival Rotterdam.

About the film, he said, “The international exposure that film festivals and film markets bring helps a movie chart its journey, and eventual sales and distribution plans. The international horizon is limitless. Festivals and markets are the portal to that horizon.”

He further added, “To me, performance is the beating heart of the cinema I make. Along with Manoj, we had another phenomenal artiste in Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, both their characters traversing trajectories that were both tragic and thrilling.”

Concluding his statement, he said, “The roadmap we chart may set new precedents for how an independent spirited artistic film can release and be watched,” 

