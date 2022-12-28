Vicky Kaushal wants to 'rise up' in 2023

Vicky Kaushal is looking forward to rise up in 2023

Vicky Kaushal takes to his Instagram to post a sun soaked picture giving a message out there that the only thing he is looking forward to in 2023 is rising above and up.







The pictures he posted, he can be seen wearing a greyish jacket and a cap that covers his ears along with glasses. The sun shines behind him and looks like he is trying to soak the light as much as he can.

Vicky was last seen in Govinda Mera Naam alongside Kiara Advani and Bhumi Padnekar. The film did impress a chunk of people and it was a fine watch, as per reviews.

2023 has been a lucky year for Vicky, he did a lot of movies and received insane amount of love from the audience. Moreover, his public displays of affection with his wife Katrina Kaif got him a lot of respect for being a husband everyone dreams of.