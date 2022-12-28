Victoria Beckham details how her wedding to David turned them into 'a brand'

Victoria Beckham divulged how the media attention turned her and David into a powerhouse and a brand that is still relevant 23 years later.

While in conversation with The Business of Fashion during its BoF VOICES 2022 event, the fashion designer got candid about the misconceptions surrounding her marriage to the former soccer player, 47, including the glamorisation of their 1999 nuptials.

“I think that the media glamorised the wedding much more than it actually was,” Victoria, 48, began. “I mean, yes, it was in a magazine. Yes, we sat on thrones. You know, me and David… I love to have fun.”

She continued, “I work very, very hard. I take what I do very seriously. I want to be a great wife, a really great mum, but I wanna have fun as well. Sometimes my tongue-in-cheek sense of humour does tend to get me in trouble, but the wedding wasn't as huge as everybody made it out [to be].”

Victoria further explained that their guest list was composed of their inner circle — the Spice Girl members, David's soccer teammates and the couple's friends and family (her eldest son Brooklyn, now 23, served as ring bearer at the time).

Though the couple grew up within 15 minutes of each other in London, they didn't actually meet until years later, when Victoria was Posh Spice of the Spice Girls and David was playing with Manchester United, via People Magazine. The couple tied the knot three months after their eldest son, Brooklyn, was born.

The nuptials made headlines and the press followed the two in every facets of their life. This media attention turned the couple into their very own brand which is still considered a powerhouse 23 years later.

“I don't think I realised when I met David quite what the two of us together would be," Victoria admitted. “When you took David in Manchester United and then you took me in the Spice Girls it was huge. I mean everywhere that we went we were followed by fans and paparazzi and constantly being talked about."

Victoria also recalled rumours that speculated the two were "only together to build a brand." Her response to the hearsay? "I'm like, listen, we've been married for 25 years now. If I didn't genuinely love this man — I mean, 25 years is a long, long time," she joked.

But she doesn't deny the major influence they carried — and still do. "I suppose a whole brand was born at that time," she said.