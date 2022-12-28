 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Drake gives a warm hug to son Adonis during NBA game

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Drake gives a warm hug to son Adonis during NBA game
Drake gives a warm hug to son Adonis during NBA game

Drake was spotted giving a warm hug to his son Adonis as the father-son duo recently made an appearance at an NBA game.

The 36-year-old star and his 5-year-old son sat courtside to enjoy a Toronto Raptors vs LA Clipper game Thursday night.

Drake, dressed up in a flashy jacket, gave a warm hug to Adonis as they cheered on the Raptors.

Adonis’ mother Sophie Braussaux was also present at the game but she didn’t sit with Drake. Her friend posted a photo of the 33-year-old enjoying the game from the second row.

“We like basketball,” she wrote in the story.

This is not the first time Drake brought Adonis to a basketball game as the God’s Plan earlier this month was spotted with his son at a Raptors vs. The Los Angeles Lakers game.

Drake rocked a pair of oversized blue jeans and paired it with a white T-shirt. The rapper also added a bit of glamour to his look with a diamond tennis chain.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'likely' to bring out 'worst qualities in one another'

Britney Spears, Sam Asghari 'likely' to bring out 'worst qualities in one another'
Kim Kardashian open to idea of marriage after Kanye West divorce: ‘Fourth time’s a charm’

Kim Kardashian open to idea of marriage after Kanye West divorce: ‘Fourth time’s a charm’
Kate Middleton ‘weighed’ after Christmas lunch in bizarre royal tradition?

Kate Middleton ‘weighed’ after Christmas lunch in bizarre royal tradition?
Kate Middleton loses cool at George, Charlotte and Louis in public

Kate Middleton loses cool at George, Charlotte and Louis in public
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s docuseries slips below Netflix Top 5

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s docuseries slips below Netflix Top 5
Prince Andrew 'looked very much like the victim of a cull' at Christmas outing

Prince Andrew 'looked very much like the victim of a cull' at Christmas outing
Jennifer Lopez says Christmas is 'amazing' with her and Affleck's 'blended families'

Jennifer Lopez says Christmas is 'amazing' with her and Affleck's 'blended families'
Royal photographer notices change in Prince Harry: ‘seems so unhappy’

Royal photographer notices change in Prince Harry: ‘seems so unhappy’
Victoria Beckham reveals she was ‘bullied very badly’ at school: ‘really struggled’

Victoria Beckham reveals she was ‘bullied very badly’ at school: ‘really struggled’
Kate Middleton jokes about getting ‘an early start’ on Christmas Day

Kate Middleton jokes about getting ‘an early start’ on Christmas Day
Victoria Beckham details how her wedding to David turned them into 'a brand'

Victoria Beckham details how her wedding to David turned them into 'a brand'
Kim Kardashian wants to stay single for ‘few years’ before fourth marriage

Kim Kardashian wants to stay single for ‘few years’ before fourth marriage