 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Elizabeth Hurley addresses her ‘feud’ with fellow celeb who dated her ex

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Elizabeth Hurley addresses her ‘feud’ with fellow celeb who dated her ex
Elizabeth Hurley addresses her ‘feud’ with fellow celeb who dated her ex

Elizabeth Hurley has recently opened up about her “feud” with a fellow actress who not only dated her ex but stole a role from her.

Hurley revealed on the Just For Variety podcast that the “beef” with the secret celeb helped her start her acting career with 1988 miniseries Christabel on the BBC.

“They screen tested three other girls, all of whom were sort of names, as much as you are a name in your early twenties in England,” said the 57-year-old.

The Bedazzled actress continued, “I was really the long shot, and I got it. I was sitting in the BBC lobby, waiting to meet the director, and the girl before me was somebody I detested. I put myself in a mindset.”

“I was so riled up by seeing this girl, and I thought, ‘Over my dead body is she going to get this part and not me,’” explained the Wonder Woman actress.

Hurley remarked, “So, I went on a charm offensive and got a screen test and then got it. And if she hadn’t been sat in that lobby, I might not have got it.”

The actress disclosed, “We’re still not friends. She’d dated a boyfriend of mine. It’s pathetic, sorry, we really don’t need to go into this.”

“She didn’t go on to do very well. She was much more successful than me at the time. But I overtook her,” added Hurley.

More From Entertainment:

Kendrick Lamar breaks his silence on staying off on social media

Kendrick Lamar breaks his silence on staying off on social media
Prince Harry to face huge backlash if he fails to reveal 'alleged racist' in his memoir

Prince Harry to face huge backlash if he fails to reveal 'alleged racist' in his memoir
BigHit issues stern warning to 'perpetuators of malicious activities' in an open letter

BigHit issues stern warning to 'perpetuators of malicious activities' in an open letter
Danish royal family appears together in new photos ahead of major shake-up

Danish royal family appears together in new photos ahead of major shake-up
Cameron Diaz spills on fitness goals for 2023

Cameron Diaz spills on fitness goals for 2023
Kim Kardashian blasted for defending her reaction on Balenciaga scandal

Kim Kardashian blasted for defending her reaction on Balenciaga scandal

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to 'Queen of Tejano music' Selena on recent outing

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to 'Queen of Tejano music' Selena on recent outing
Prince Harry 'stormed off in a huff' over fan's request for a photo with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry 'stormed off in a huff' over fan's request for a photo with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to be 'quiet'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to be 'quiet'

Jameela Jamil reveals she’s battling with 'dangerous' Ehlers Danlos syndrome

Jameela Jamil reveals she’s battling with 'dangerous' Ehlers Danlos syndrome
Rita Wilson explains her journey as a working mother in the industry

Rita Wilson explains her journey as a working mother in the industry
Karan Johar feels 'grateful' as he wraps up 2022: Watch

Karan Johar feels 'grateful' as he wraps up 2022: Watch