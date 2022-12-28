Elizabeth Hurley addresses her ‘feud’ with fellow celeb who dated her ex

Elizabeth Hurley has recently opened up about her “feud” with a fellow actress who not only dated her ex but stole a role from her.



Hurley revealed on the Just For Variety podcast that the “beef” with the secret celeb helped her start her acting career with 1988 miniseries Christabel on the BBC.

“They screen tested three other girls, all of whom were sort of names, as much as you are a name in your early twenties in England,” said the 57-year-old.

The Bedazzled actress continued, “I was really the long shot, and I got it. I was sitting in the BBC lobby, waiting to meet the director, and the girl before me was somebody I detested. I put myself in a mindset.”

“I was so riled up by seeing this girl, and I thought, ‘Over my dead body is she going to get this part and not me,’” explained the Wonder Woman actress.

Hurley remarked, “So, I went on a charm offensive and got a screen test and then got it. And if she hadn’t been sat in that lobby, I might not have got it.”

The actress disclosed, “We’re still not friends. She’d dated a boyfriend of mine. It’s pathetic, sorry, we really don’t need to go into this.”

“She didn’t go on to do very well. She was much more successful than me at the time. But I overtook her,” added Hurley.