 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian criticised for 'photoshopping' family in a group photo from their Christmas party

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Kim Kardashian criticised for photoshopping family in a group photo from their Christmas party

Kim Kardashian accused of photoshopping herself and siblings together at their annual Christmas bash. 

After the Christmas bash, on Monday, December 26, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a bunch of snaps with her famous siblings and mother Kris Jenner, however, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice the distortions that pointed to the pictures were edited.

According to Daily Mail, among the slew of pictures that featured the divas in red and white gorgeous gowns for the evening, there was a picture of Kim alongside her mother Kris, and her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, which became the center of criticisms.

In the comments section of Kim's post, viewers quickly noticed that she had edited the picture with one comment claiming it looked as if different photos of Kim and her sisters had been cut together to give the illusion of a group snap.

Many fans noted that the placement of Kendall's feet gave the illusion that the snap had been edited.

One fan wrote, "Did they just take everyone's favourite picture and paste it all together?"

Another added, "Why do their faces all looked photoshopped in the picture." A third person chimed in, "Why does it look photoshopped," while one user also quipped, "I'd like to see the unedited version."

More From Entertainment:

Netflix unveils upcoming new K-Drama releases of 2023: Full list

Netflix unveils upcoming new K-Drama releases of 2023: Full list
Kate Hudson quips eating THIS vegetable on Glass Onion set for ‘a scene’

Kate Hudson quips eating THIS vegetable on Glass Onion set for ‘a scene’
Kendrick Lamar breaks his silence on staying off on social media

Kendrick Lamar breaks his silence on staying off on social media
Prince Harry to face huge backlash if he fails to reveal 'alleged racist' in his memoir

Prince Harry to face huge backlash if he fails to reveal 'alleged racist' in his memoir
BigHit issues stern warning to 'perpetuators of malicious activities' in an open letter

BigHit issues stern warning to 'perpetuators of malicious activities' in an open letter
Danish royal family appears together in new photos ahead of major shake-up

Danish royal family appears together in new photos ahead of major shake-up
Cameron Diaz spills on fitness goals for 2023

Cameron Diaz spills on fitness goals for 2023
Elizabeth Hurley addresses her ‘feud’ with fellow celeb who dated her ex

Elizabeth Hurley addresses her ‘feud’ with fellow celeb who dated her ex
Kim Kardashian blasted for defending her reaction on Balenciaga scandal

Kim Kardashian blasted for defending her reaction on Balenciaga scandal

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to 'Queen of Tejano music' Selena on recent outing

Jennifer Lopez pays tribute to 'Queen of Tejano music' Selena on recent outing
Prince Harry 'stormed off in a huff' over fan's request for a photo with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas

Prince Harry 'stormed off in a huff' over fan's request for a photo with ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to be 'quiet'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised to be 'quiet'