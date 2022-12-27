Kim Kardashian criticised for 'photoshopping' family in a group photo from their Christmas party

Kim Kardashian accused of photoshopping herself and siblings together at their annual Christmas bash.

After the Christmas bash, on Monday, December 26, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to share a bunch of snaps with her famous siblings and mother Kris Jenner, however, eagle-eyed social media users were quick to notice the distortions that pointed to the pictures were edited.

According to Daily Mail, among the slew of pictures that featured the divas in red and white gorgeous gowns for the evening, there was a picture of Kim alongside her mother Kris, and her sisters Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie, which became the center of criticisms.

In the comments section of Kim's post, viewers quickly noticed that she had edited the picture with one comment claiming it looked as if different photos of Kim and her sisters had been cut together to give the illusion of a group snap.

Many fans noted that the placement of Kendall's feet gave the illusion that the snap had been edited.

One fan wrote, "Did they just take everyone's favourite picture and paste it all together?"

Another added, "Why do their faces all looked photoshopped in the picture." A third person chimed in, "Why does it look photoshopped," while one user also quipped, "I'd like to see the unedited version."