Netflix unveils upcoming new K-Drama releases of 2023: Full list

Netflix drops a complete list of the new release which is coming in 2023.
Featuring funny, romantic, and suspenseful original K-drama content that has garnered the attention of audiences around the world.
Check it out below:
- Squid Game ( Season 3 )
- A Time Called You (Season 1)
- Black Knight (Season 1)
- Celebrity (Season 1)
- Chicken Nugget (Season 1)
- Daily Dose of Sunshine (Season 1)
- Goodbye Earth (Season 1)
- Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1)
- The Girl Downstairs (Season 1)
- Hunting Dogs (Season 1)
- Mask Girl (Season 1)
- Murder Dieary (Season 1)
- Queen of the Scene ( Season 1 )
- Queen Maker (Season 1)
- Song of the Bandits (Season 1)
- Believer 2 (2023)
- Jung_E (2023)
- Gil Bok-soon (2023)
- Arthdal Chronicles (Season 2)
- The Uncanny Counter 2