Sridevi's 'Chaalbaaz' to be revived featuring daughter Janhvi Kapoor

'Chaalbaaz in London' was announced in 2021

Sridevi starrer film Chaalbaaz is all set to be revived with her daughter Janhvi Kapoor playing the lead, reports.

Previously, makers Pankaj Parashar and Bhushan Kumar announced film Chaalbaaz in London in April 2021 with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. But reportedly, the film was put on hold because of the pandemic.

Another reason was that the makers couldn’t come to any conclusion about the casting of the two male leads in the film. As per the sources, the producers are now once again gearing up to revive the evergreen project.

“The makers had announced the project with Shraddha Kapoor. However, due to the postponement of the film, her dates are not available for next year. The filmmakers are now keen to cast Janhvi Kapoor for the role. They have approached the young actress for Chaalbaaz in London.”

However, it is still not confirmed if Kapoor will come on board for the film as she mentioned earlier in an interview that she is not in favour of her mother’s film being revived. The makers are convincing her that the film is not a remake rather it has fresh new script.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in films Good Luck Jerry and Milli, reports IndiaToday.