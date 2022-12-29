 
Showbiz
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Sridevi's 'Chaalbaaz' to be revived featuring daughter Janhvi Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Chaalbaaz in London was announced in 2021
'Chaalbaaz in London' was announced in 2021

Sridevi starrer film Chaalbaaz is all set to be revived with her daughter Janhvi Kapoor playing the lead, reports.

Previously, makers Pankaj Parashar and Bhushan Kumar announced film Chaalbaaz in London in April 2021 with Shraddha Kapoor in the lead role. But reportedly, the film was put on hold because of the pandemic.

Another reason was that the makers couldn’t come to any conclusion about the casting of the two male leads in the film. As per the sources, the producers are now once again gearing up to revive the evergreen project.

“The makers had announced the project with Shraddha Kapoor. However, due to the postponement of the film, her dates are not available for next year. The filmmakers are now keen to cast Janhvi Kapoor for the role. They have approached the young actress for Chaalbaaz in London.”

However, it is still not confirmed if Kapoor will come on board for the film as she mentioned earlier in an interview that she is not in favour of her mother’s film being revived. The makers are convincing her that the film is not a remake rather it has fresh new script.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in films Good Luck Jerry and Milli, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra are off to a vacation to celebrate New Year

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra are off to a vacation to celebrate New Year
Rakul Preet Singh slays her look at a wedding, fans call her 'an angel'

Rakul Preet Singh slays her look at a wedding, fans call her 'an angel'
Vicky Kaushal wants to 'rise up' in 2023

Vicky Kaushal wants to 'rise up' in 2023

Devashish Makhija thinks Film Festivals open doors to International opportunities

Devashish Makhija thinks Film Festivals open doors to International opportunities

Kartik Aaryan turned down 'Hera Pheri 3'?: Details inside

Kartik Aaryan turned down 'Hera Pheri 3'?: Details inside
Ranveer Singh fails to impress fans with his double role in 'Cirkus'

Ranveer Singh fails to impress fans with his double role in 'Cirkus'
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to get an OTT release

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Vikram Vedha' to get an OTT release
'Chand pe hun' Hasan Raheem feels overwhelmed by the love for Nautanki

'Chand pe hun' Hasan Raheem feels overwhelmed by the love for Nautanki

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at: See pics

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan vacation diaries are worth looking at: See pics
Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal fly off for new year vacation

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal fly off for new year vacation
Alia Bhatt posts a reel of pictures she never shared!

Alia Bhatt posts a reel of pictures she never shared!
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain dedicate a post to each other amid wedding anniversary

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain dedicate a post to each other amid wedding anniversary