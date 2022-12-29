SRK's 'Pathaan': Film Certification board asks makers to 'implement advised changes'

'Pathaan' sparked a major controversy after the release of its song 'Besharam Rung'

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-anticipated and controversial film Pathaan has been submitted for censorship; CBFC Central Board of Film Certification chairperson Prasoon Joshi has asked the makers to make certain changes in the film and songs.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and backed by Yash Raj Films, Pathaan got caught up into a major controversy after the release of its first song Besharam Rung.

Numerous politicians including the State Legislative Assembly speaker Mr. Girish Gautam and Home Minister Madhya Pradesh Narottam Mishra raised an issue over the costume wore by both Deepika and Shah Rukh.

Putting all the queries at rest, Joshi released an official statement that added: “Pathaan went through the due and through examining process as per the CBFC guidelines. The committee has guided the makers to implement the advised changes in the film including the songs and submit the revised version prior to theatrical release."

"CBFC is always committed to find the right balance between creative expression and sensibility of the audience and believe that we can always find solution through meaningful dialogue between all stakeholders.”

“Whilst the process is getting duly followed and implemented I must reiterate that our culture and faith is glorious, intricate and nuanced. And we have to be careful that it does not get defined by trivia which takes the focus away from the real and the true. And like I have said earlier as well, that the trust between creators and audience is most important to protect and the creators should keep working towards it.”

Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham is slated to release on January 25, 2023, reports News18.