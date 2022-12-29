 
Konkona Sensharma reveals how she chooses a script for a film

Konkona Sensharma is all set to feature in film Kuttey
Actor Konkona Sensharma talks about the process she goes through while selecting a script, says it’s mainly the instinct that makes her choose a film.

Konkona said: “For a film, a lot of it is just instinct because it is a bit of risk. There is no foolproof way of choosing this. A lot of time you don’t know the people, you are just reading a script. Then different people are going to come and help you realize it in the format of cinema. You never know whether a good script is going to translate into a good film or whether a bad script becomes a good film. It is hard to predict. I usually go with my gut instinct.”

She further went on to say: “If I find the script boring, difficult to read, or too complicated, then that’s a clear indication that this is not a story that is appealing to me. And I always like to have some kind of conversation with the director because that is the person who will be taking all the important decisions. If I find that I have a good rapport or a good understanding with the director, I enjoyed the script, and they can pay me decently then usually those are the factors for taking a project.”

The actress has done numerous silver screen films like: Wake up Sid, Aja Nachle , Luck By Chance, Omkara and many more. She also appeared in several Netflix film like: Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare and Ramprasad ki Tehrvi, reports News18.

Konkona Sensharma will be next seen in film Kuttey alongside Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah and others.

