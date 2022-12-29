Netflix 'Wednesday' creators reveal their expectations for second season

Netflix hit series Wednesday creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have opened up about the second season of the Addams Family series.



The upcoming season is expected to release in the coming years. However, the streaming giant has not officially confirmed the renewal of the series.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reported, Gough and Millar said that “We wanna sort of explore and sort of complicate all of those relationships going forward. The school was closed when they left, which gave us the most possibilities for season two, and I think that's something that we're excited to explore."

“For us, the show also is really about this female friendship, with Wednesday and Enid really being at the center of that. The fact that they really connected with audiences, it has been really gratifying. So, we're excited to explore now that Wednesday's dipped her toe into the friendship pool, what's that gonna look like? It's like, she hugged. That was her big arc for the season, right? So now, we do that," the show creators continued.

Wednesday is one of the five most successful series of all time coming from the streaming giant and to remain at the top of the most-watched Netflix series for four consecutive weeks.