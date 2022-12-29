Meghan Markle ‘isn’t to blame for Megxit?

File Footage

Royal experts warn the blame of Megxit does not ‘solely’ rest on Meghan Markle, given Prince Harry’s contribution.



Sky News host Kel Richards has brought these accusations to light.

He warned, “A lot of people are inclined to put the whole blame on Meghan.”

“They think she’s got Harry hypnotized and he’s just being led around by the nose and has no real idea of what’s going on. But I think that lets Harry off far too lightly. Let me suggest to you that he is a young man relentlessly driven by resentment.”

During the course of his chat, Mr Richards also noted how Prince Harry’s decision to name his memoir Spare “shows us he is obsessed with [the fact that he is a spare].”

“What that book title tells us is that he is he deeply resents, and apparently has resented all his life, the fact that he was the second born, that he’s not the heir and he will never be king.”

Before concluding he also noted that “Resentment is a bad thing to build a life on.”