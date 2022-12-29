 
pakistan
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Suleman Saadat

Closure of markets at 9pm, restaurants by midnight proposed

By
Suleman Saadat

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Women and children shop from a stall in a market in Karachi, May 11, 2020. — Reuters
Women and children shop from a stall in a market in Karachi, May 11, 2020. — Reuters

  • Cl;sure of wholesale markets by 6pm also suggested
  • Sunday proposed as holiday with exception of increased hours on Saturday.
  • City administration proposes markets' closing time by 9pm.

KARACHI: Traders in the metropolis have proposed the closure of markets at 9pm and restaurants between 11pm to midnight.

The proposal was shared by traders at the Karachi Commissioner's Office where a meeting on controlling the energy crisis was held in which discussion was focused on limiting the opening and closing hours of markets and wedding halls.

In the meeting, a suggestion was given to close wholesale markets by 6pm, shopping centres and bazaars by 9pm, while wedding halls and restaurants were proposed to be closed from 11pm to midnight.

Meanwhile, the city administration — in its bid to curb the energy crisis — proposed to close markets from 7pm to 9pm.

The traders suggested Sundays as a holiday and sought relief for market timings on Saturdays. They requested for cases not to be registered if there is a delay in the closure of markets after the administration's prescribed hours.

They also demanded measures to improve the city's traffic system. The simultaneous closure of markets and bazaars in Karachi will increase traffic pressure, they added.

Sindh Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that business hours will be decided according to the majority opinion of the traders. He also said that implementation will be done on suggestions including the use of solar energy to deal with the energy crisis.

He added that Sindh has told the Centre that it will consult stakeholders on the closure of markets and other businesses in the port city.

"How will businesses function if there is no electricity for six to eight hours out of the 10 prescribed business hours?" Ghani said, sharing his concerns in line with traders.

Meanwhile, All Karachi Tajir Ittehad (AKTI) chairman Atiq Mir requested for a practical decision to be taken regarding the matter.

The meeting was attended by Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon, provincial ministers including Labour Minister Saeed Ghani, Trade Minister Ikramullah Dharejo, Excise Minister Mukesh Chawla, Karachi Administrator Dr Saif-ur-Rehman, and representatives of the markets and wedding hall associations.

Last week, the federal government unveiled its energy conservation plan, according to which all the markets and restaurants were to be shut down at 8pm.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif said that the wedding halls will be closed at 10pm.

The timings of the restaurants may be extended an hour or so, he added.

"If 20% of the workers are sent to work from home on a rotational basis, this will save Rs56 billion," the minister further said.

More From Pakistan:

Three soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in Kurram gunfight

Three soldiers martyred, two terrorists killed in Kurram gunfight
PTI yet again announces countrywide protest from tomorrow

PTI yet again announces countrywide protest from tomorrow
IHC seeks 'realistic' timeline from ECP for local polls in capital

IHC seeks 'realistic' timeline from ECP for local polls in capital
Ban imposed on fancy number plates, pressure horns in Karachi

Ban imposed on fancy number plates, pressure horns in Karachi
Imran Khan calls out Qureshi, Khattak for skipping NA speaker meeting

Imran Khan calls out Qureshi, Khattak for skipping NA speaker meeting
Global surge: Pakistan tightens screening for new COVID-19 variant at airports

Global surge: Pakistan tightens screening for new COVID-19 variant at airports
Weather update: Will it rain in Karachi in January?

Weather update: Will it rain in Karachi in January?
MNAs to be summoned individually for verification of resignations, speaker tells PTI

MNAs to be summoned individually for verification of resignations, speaker tells PTI
Former PM House employee detained over Shehbaz Sharif’s audio leaks: report

Former PM House employee detained over Shehbaz Sharif’s audio leaks: report
Govt imposes section 144 in Gwadar for one month

Govt imposes section 144 in Gwadar for one month
Dense fog causes disruption of road and air traffic

Dense fog causes disruption of road and air traffic
Rana Sanaullah rules out possibility of ‘technocratic setup’

Rana Sanaullah rules out possibility of ‘technocratic setup’