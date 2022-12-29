 
Drew Barrymore says she 'would show up' for movies if Adam Sandler is in it

Drew Barrymore proves she has a close bond with Adam Sandler as she is open to return to the big screen if he's involved in it.

Drew Barrymore, who is hosting the third season of her talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, told People in an exclusive interview on December 29, "investing two years into something that could disappear overnight. It doesn't feel like the right Sisyphus to me,"

She said, "But doing the show is no farewell. This is no, 'I'm never going back.' Maybe when the kids are older."

Talking about an exception, Barrymore revealed someone who would entice her to come back to big screen, "As soon as you talk about Adam Sandler, I'm like, 'Oh, well maybe. Sure.'"

Barrymore and Sandler costarred in 50 First Dates, The Wedding Singer and Blended. The actress and producer of Charlie's Angels shared that the show allows her to have a more family friend schedule as she raises daughters Frankie and Olive, now 8 and 10.

