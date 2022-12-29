Stan Lee documentary to release in 2023, announced by Marvel

 
Marvel took to its Twitter and Instagram pages to announce that a documentary based on the comic legend Stan Lee will be released in 2023, This announcement was made by Marvel through a short teaser on the occasion of the 100th birthday of Stan Lee, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Marvel announced that the documentary on Stan Lee is in the works and will be released in the coming year. It was also announced that the documentary will be released on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Marvel shared a short teaser of the documentary which is titled 'Stan Lee.'

The caption read, "100 years of dreaming. 100 years of creating. 100 years of Stan Lee."

Filmmaker Kevin Smith also wrote on the icon's 100th birthday, "Today, @TheRealStanLee would’ve turned 100 years old! The @Marvel maestro was always a hero of mine, but thanks to making MALLRATS with him, we actually became friends! I miss the Old Man and his endless parade of smiles and good cheer. Happy Birthday, Emperor of Excelsior!"

Stan Lee died in November 2018 when he passed away at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at the age of 95.

