Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set

Andy Cohen has called out James Corden for “ripping off” his Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) set on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast.



In the latest episode on Tuesday, Andy discussed how his show “revolutionised late-night talk shows”.

“I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” said the 54-year-old.

Andy pointed out, “James Corden got a bar for his show, The Late Late Show”, which he called a “great copy” of his set.

“I don't feel totally part of the late-night television group and I have been on late night TV for 13 years,” stated Andy.

Andy recalled that Vanity Fair organised a “big photo shoot” with “all the late-night talk show hosts” in 2015, but he was “not invited”.

Andy shared that he felt hurt and confused when the publication included James Corden “who wasn't even on the air yet” and Trevor Noah “who had just started”.

Meanwhile, Andy added that the then-editor of Vanity Fair, Graydon Carter, sent an apology for the “misunderstanding”.