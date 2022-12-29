 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set
Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set

Andy Cohen has called out James Corden for “ripping off” his Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) set on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi podcast.

In the latest episode on Tuesday, Andy discussed how his show “revolutionised late-night talk shows”.

“I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is,” said the 54-year-old.

Andy pointed out, “James Corden got a bar for his show, The Late Late Show”, which he called a “great copy” of his set.

“I don't feel totally part of the late-night television group and I have been on late night TV for 13 years,” stated Andy.

Andy recalled that Vanity Fair organised a “big photo shoot” with “all the late-night talk show hosts” in 2015, but he was “not invited”.

Andy shared that he felt hurt and confused when the publication included James Corden “who wasn't even on the air yet” and Trevor Noah “who had just started”.

Meanwhile, Andy added that the then-editor of Vanity Fair, Graydon Carter, sent an apology for the “misunderstanding”.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles 'secret son' happy Harry is not playing 'third cog' to Kate, William

King Charles 'secret son' happy Harry is not playing 'third cog' to Kate, William
Kate Middleton 'practically responsible' for keeping up 'royal show' after Megxit

Kate Middleton 'practically responsible' for keeping up 'royal show' after Megxit
Celebrity chef Jason Atherton caught up in fistfight to defend daughter from group of harassers

Celebrity chef Jason Atherton caught up in fistfight to defend daughter from group of harassers
Rihanna stuns in brown fur coat as she enjoys movie date night with A$AP Rocky

Rihanna stuns in brown fur coat as she enjoys movie date night with A$AP Rocky
Nick Cannon welcomes baby no 12 with wife Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon welcomes baby no 12 with wife Alyssa Scott
Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler
Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster in rare wedding photo on third anniversary: Photo

Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster in rare wedding photo on third anniversary: Photo
Viola Davis remembers first date with husband Julius Tennon: 'He was such a Gentleman'

Viola Davis remembers first date with husband Julius Tennon: 'He was such a Gentleman'
Prince Andrew will never be 'royal he once was'

Prince Andrew will never be 'royal he once was'
Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband

Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband
Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee

Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled