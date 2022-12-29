 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Viola Davis remembers first date with husband Julius Tennon: 'He was such a Gentleman'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Viola Davis remembers first date with husband Julius Tennon: He was such a Gentleman

Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon reminisced on their first date, 23 years after marriage. 

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon spoke to the Angeles Times on December 29 on their joint venture, Woman King, and what makes their personal and professional partnerships so special.

As per People, Tennon impressed Davis with his "Texas hospitality" from day one as he took her to the Crocodile Cafe in Santa Monica, California. "You said you loved the bread basket!" Davis recalled. He added , "Oh, yeah ... the bread was fresh and good."

Davis continued, "And he drove me to the front curb and he shook my hand. He said I was beautiful and that he'd had such a beautiful time," Davis recalled. "And he stayed there until I got to the door of my apartment. He was such a gentleman."

Davis and Tennon got married in 2003 and share 12-year-old daughter Genesis. The couple started their production company JuVee Productions together back in 2011.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton 'practically responsible' for keeping up 'royal show' after Megxit

Kate Middleton 'practically responsible' for keeping up 'royal show' after Megxit
Nick Cannon welcomes baby no 12 with wife Alyssa Scott

Nick Cannon welcomes baby no 12 with wife Alyssa Scott
Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler

Katie Price takes a cheeky swipe at her ex-husbands Peter Andre and Kieran Hayler
Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster in rare wedding photo on third anniversary: Photo

Julia Garner and hubby Mark Foster in rare wedding photo on third anniversary: Photo
Prince Andrew will never be 'royal he once was'

Prince Andrew will never be 'royal he once was'
Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband

Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband
Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee

Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee
Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set

Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for ‘copying’ his Watch What Happens Live set
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled
Offset share photos of Ski trip with Cradi B on two sons: Check them out

Offset share photos of Ski trip with Cradi B on two sons: Check them out
'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $1 billion mark at the box office

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $1 billion mark at the box office
Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati talks about experience of working with James Cameron

Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati talks about experience of working with James Cameron