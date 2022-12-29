Viola Davis remembers first date with husband Julius Tennon: 'He was such a Gentleman'

Viola Davis and husband Julius Tennon reminisced on their first date, 23 years after marriage.

Viola Davis and her husband Julius Tennon spoke to the Angeles Times on December 29 on their joint venture, Woman King, and what makes their personal and professional partnerships so special.



As per People, Tennon impressed Davis with his "Texas hospitality" from day one as he took her to the Crocodile Cafe in Santa Monica, California. "You said you loved the bread basket!" Davis recalled. He added , "Oh, yeah ... the bread was fresh and good."

Davis continued, "And he drove me to the front curb and he shook my hand. He said I was beautiful and that he'd had such a beautiful time," Davis recalled. "And he stayed there until I got to the door of my apartment. He was such a gentleman."

Davis and Tennon got married in 2003 and share 12-year-old daughter Genesis. The couple started their production company JuVee Productions together back in 2011.