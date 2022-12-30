 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew faced 'heartbreak' at hands of US actress Koo Stark

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Prince Andrew dated famous actress Koo Stark before marrying Sarah Ferguson.

His romance ended in heartbreak in 1982 when Koo decided to act in a lesbian shower scene in a movie.

Responding to the scandal at the time, the Palace said: "We do not know if the Queen was aware of the girl's acting career before she was invited to Balmoral." 

It was then that Princess Diana introduced Andrew to Sarah Ferguson, daughter of King Charles' Polo manager.

The duo hit it off instantly and announced their engagement a few months later.

"I asked Sarah some weeks ago and Sarah said yes. Which surprised me," Andrew told at that time.

"Here's a little anecdote for you – she said 'when you wake up tomorrow morning, you can tell me it's all a huge joke'.

"I didn't," he gushed.

