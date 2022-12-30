 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloé Kardashian still ‘wants to fix’ Tristan, psychic predicts

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Khloé Kardashian still ‘wants to fix’ Tristan, psychic predicts
Khloé Kardashian still ‘wants to fix’ Tristan, psychic predicts

A psychic believes Khloé Kardashian still wants to ‘fix’ Tristan Thompson and ‘sees his cries for help’.

Celebrity psychic Mystic Michaela issued this revelation regarding Khloé and Tristan’s dynamic.

She started by nothing a number of character traits that set Khloé aside from the rest and admited, “Some people need to be fixed, but they never get better."

“They need the constant nurturing, they crave the focused attention, they simply thrive on the process of [being] fixed but will self destruct once more before they take the steps to actually get better.”

Michaela also noted the auras of both and revealed that Khloé’s blue whereas Tristan has a purple aura.

Which means he “allows his ego to hijack his purple so as to self destruct.”

“Khloe can feel his flaws, she sees his pain. In his hurtful acts towards her, she hears instead cries for help. In the ups and downs he puts her through, she believes him when he calls it love.”

According to a report by Showbiz Cheat Sheet, Michaela also predicted that “at some point she will have to make the choice. Because to take care of someone who won’t get better, you have to walk away from yourself. And in order to return, you’ll have to do it without them by your side.”

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ helps vinyl copies outsell CDs for first time in 35 years

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ helps vinyl copies outsell CDs for first time in 35 years
Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs ‘heartbroken’ on Vivienne Westwood’s death: See tributes

Victoria Beckham, Marc Jacobs ‘heartbroken’ on Vivienne Westwood’s death: See tributes
Will Smith pays tribute to legendary footballer Pele after his death: ‘Greatest to ever do it’

Will Smith pays tribute to legendary footballer Pele after his death: ‘Greatest to ever do it’
Video: Footage of Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

Video: Footage of Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania
BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on Instagram with 1M reels

BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on Instagram with 1M reels
Hilaria Baldwin returns to social media after ‘really tough’ Christmas holiday

Hilaria Baldwin returns to social media after ‘really tough’ Christmas holiday
BTS' Jungkook hits 100M streams on Spotify with FIFA anthem 'Dreamers'

BTS' Jungkook hits 100M streams on Spotify with FIFA anthem 'Dreamers'
Princess Eugenie, designer Vivienne Westwood special bond revealed

Princess Eugenie, designer Vivienne Westwood special bond revealed
'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed

'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed
Britney Spears fans react as Sam Asghari drops new photo sans wedding ring

Britney Spears fans react as Sam Asghari drops new photo sans wedding ring
Andrew Tate representative breaks silence after arrest in Romania

Andrew Tate representative breaks silence after arrest in Romania
Victoria Lamas' dad dishes on her crush for Leonardo DiCaprio

Victoria Lamas' dad dishes on her crush for Leonardo DiCaprio