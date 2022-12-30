Pakistan's interests, integrity to be secured at all costs: NSC

PM Shehbaz chairs the National Security Committee's meeting in Islamabad on December 30, 2022. — PM Office

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) meeting Friday decided to turn up the heat on the militancy with relentless counter and preemptory measures to neutralise the threats present in the country in any form.

In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said the NSC's participants expressed an unequivocal opinion that Pakistan's national interests will not be compromised and no one will be allowed to harm the national security.

PM chaired the NSC meeting, which was attended by services chiefs, intelligence heads, and federal ministers, the statement mentioned.

The meetings come after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) announced an end to the ceasefire with Islamabad and ramped up attacks on security forces, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

During the meeting, the participants took into stock the country's economic and security situation, the statement said.

The government and state institutions resolved that Pakistan's fundamental interests for existence, security and progress will be well-protected with bravery and lasting strategy. “Unequivocal opinion was expressed to defend the country’s national interests and not allow anyone to undermine the key concept of national security.”

Participants of the meeting also paid tribute to the great sacrifices of martyrs and extended their condolences towards their families.

It was determined in the meeting that terrorists are Pakistan’s enemies and the entire nation is united on the single narrative of standing against terrorism.

“Those challenging writ of the state will get a full force response.,” the statement read.

The NSC meeting will continue on Monday January 2 in which further decisions will be taken in light of the proposals shared in today’s huddle.

Spate of terror attacks

For the past few weeks, Pakistan has witnessed a fresh wave of terrorism with the most recent spate of terror attacks carried out in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

On Wednesday, Pakistan Army's top brass resolved to uproot terrorism "without any distinction" as the country battles a fresh wave of insurgency, which has left many soldiers martyred and several others injured.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, too, reiterated his resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism by using all available resources.

The premier said he would take all possible steps to control terrorism in all its forms in the country.

In seven separate blasts across districts in Pakistan's southwestern province, five soldiers were martyred and more than a dozen others were injured.

Earlier this month, militants also took over a Counter-Terrorism Department’s (CTD) compound in KP's Bannu area, which was cleared by the Pakistan Army soldiers three days later. However, four soldiers embraced martyrdom and 10 sustained injuries.