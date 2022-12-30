 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears fans react as Sam Asghari drops new photo sans wedding ring

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Britney Spears fans react as Sam Asghari drops new photo sans wedding ring
Britney Spears fans react as Sam Asghari drops new photo sans wedding ring

Britney Spears’ fans continue to slam Sam Asghari after his latest snap features him without wedding ring.

The aspiring actor took to Instagram to drop a picture of himself from the set of his forthcoming movie and fans were quick to point out that his ring was missing.

"Oh, hey. It’s me on set for @mr.right.app," Asghari captioned the picture which showed him with a big smile on his face while someone combed his hair as per OK! Magazine.

"No wedding ring," one social media user noted while another fan of the singer asked, "No ring?"

Other were curious about his wife’s whereabouts as one asked, "It's cool as long as your wife is with you. Where's Britney?"

Another fan of Hold Me Closer hitmaker penned, "Where's your wife?"

This comes amid rumours that Spears is being held in a mental health facility while some fans of the pop star speculate that the singer has died.

Previously, some users accused Asghari of faking Spears in the couple's Christmas pictures which showed them meditating on what appeared to be a gorgeous green field with mountains in the background.

However, fans claimed that Asghari used a body double for his wife as they insisted that the girl in the picture is not Spears.

More From Entertainment:

'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed

'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed
Victoria Lamas' dad dishes on her crush for Leonardo DiCaprio

Victoria Lamas' dad dishes on her crush for Leonardo DiCaprio
Rupert Grint addresses ‘most haunting’ scene in ‘Harry Potter’ to film

Rupert Grint addresses ‘most haunting’ scene in ‘Harry Potter’ to film
Prince William, Kate Middleton pay tribute to Pele

Prince William, Kate Middleton pay tribute to Pele

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan had plan to relinquish Sussex title

Prince Harry reveals he and Meghan had plan to relinquish Sussex title
Harry and Meghan say Queen invited them to tea and then said, 'I'm busy all week'

Harry and Meghan say Queen invited them to tea and then said, 'I'm busy all week'
Only Queen, Charles, Kate and William knew about Meghan and Harry's South Africa plan

Only Queen, Charles, Kate and William knew about Meghan and Harry's South Africa plan

Andrew Tate 'arrested' after police raid in Romania

Andrew Tate 'arrested' after police raid in Romania

Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81

Vivienne Westwood, Britain's provocative dame of fashion, dead at 81
Ed Helms recalls dealing with ‘a lot of anxiety and turmoil’ following The Hangover success

Ed Helms recalls dealing with ‘a lot of anxiety and turmoil’ following The Hangover success
Prince Andrew faced 'heartbreak' at hands of US actress Koo Stark

Prince Andrew faced 'heartbreak' at hands of US actress Koo Stark
Meghan Markle 'vindicated' as Jeremy Clarkson hatred proves her right

Meghan Markle 'vindicated' as Jeremy Clarkson hatred proves her right