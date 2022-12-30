Firdous Jamal receives Rs.10 million financial aid for cancer treatment

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally called the actor to assure him that the government will be bearing all his expenses

The Government of Pakistan gives Rs.10 million financial aid to veteran actor Firdous Jamal for his cancer treatment.

Previously, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally called the actor to assure him that he will be provided with proper medical facilities and that the government will be responsible to bear all the expenses of his treatment.

Jamal’s son Hamza Firdous thanked the government for this kind gesture. Taking it to his Instagram he expressed his gratitude towards the Prime Minister.

Hamza, through social media, shared the heartbreaking news that his father is currently having his cancer treatment at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital. He asked the nation to pray for his father.



Firdous is a renowned artist of the Pakistani entertainment industry widely known for many of his television plays, stage shows and radio projects. He made his debut in 1970s with drama serial Badnami De Toway.



His noteworthy performances include: Saahil, Dhoop Deewar, Ruswaiyan, Sayeeban Sheeshay Ka and many more.

Firdous Jamal has also received the prestigious Pride of Performance Award in 1996 for his contribution to the entertainment industry.