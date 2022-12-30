 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Hilaria Baldwin returns to social media after ‘really tough’ Christmas holiday

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Hilaria Baldwin returns to social media after ‘really tough’ Christmas holiday
Hilaria Baldwin returns to social media after ‘really tough’ Christmas holiday

Hilaria Baldwin explained her absence on social media as she detailed dealing with a house full of sick children during the holiday season.

The mother of seven took to her Instagram on Thursday and shared that her family’s health concerns as a major factor why she hasn't shared any glimpses from their holiday together.

“Sorry for being so mia…we’ve been so, so sick. It’s been really tough,” the entrepreneur, 38, wrote in the caption alongside an adorable picture of her youngest daughter Ilaria Catalina, 3 months, in a winter jacket and knitted hat.

Hilaria continued, “Take 7 kids who go out and collect germs like they are getting paid for it, then come home and generously plant them in our Petri dish of a house, and the heat goes out in record subzero temps,” the yoga pro continued. “I know so many of you can unfortunately relate.”

Alec Baldwin’s wife concluded her post by sending “love” and “healthy, warm wishes” to her 984k followers. “Can’t wait to fill you in on how our Christmas was…,” she wrote, “once I get my lungs and voice back.”

Hilaria and Alec are also parents to daughters Maria Lucia Victoria, 21, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo “Edu” Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, and Rafael Thomas, 7.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ helps vinyl copies outsell CDs for first time in 35 years

Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ helps vinyl copies outsell CDs for first time in 35 years
Will Smith pays tribute to legendary footballer Pele after his death: ‘Greatest to ever do it’

Will Smith pays tribute to legendary footballer Pele after his death: ‘Greatest to ever do it’
Video: Footage of Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania

Video: Footage of Andrew Tate’s arrest in Romania
BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on Instagram with 1M reels

BTS Jungkook's 'Dreamers' overtakes on Instagram with 1M reels
BTS' Jungkook hits 100M streams on Spotify with FIFA anthem 'Dreamers'

BTS' Jungkook hits 100M streams on Spotify with FIFA anthem 'Dreamers'
Princess Eugenie, designer Vivienne Westwood special bond revealed

Princess Eugenie, designer Vivienne Westwood special bond revealed
'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed

'9-1-1: Lone Star' actor Tyler Sanders' cause of death revealed
Britney Spears fans react as Sam Asghari drops new photo sans wedding ring

Britney Spears fans react as Sam Asghari drops new photo sans wedding ring
Andrew Tate representative breaks silence after arrest in Romania

Andrew Tate representative breaks silence after arrest in Romania
Victoria Lamas' dad dishes on her crush for Leonardo DiCaprio

Victoria Lamas' dad dishes on her crush for Leonardo DiCaprio
Rupert Grint addresses ‘most haunting’ scene in ‘Harry Potter’ to film

Rupert Grint addresses ‘most haunting’ scene in ‘Harry Potter’ to film
Prince William, Kate Middleton pay tribute to Pele

Prince William, Kate Middleton pay tribute to Pele