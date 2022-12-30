Andrew Tate arrest news receives mixed reactions from celebrities, others

Andrew Tate arrest news receives mixed reactions from celebrities and others

Andrew Tate's arrest earlier today has fueled the frenzy and Twitter is flooded with reactions from celebrities and other famous personalities.

Various media celebrities and sports people turned to Twitter and posted their reactions over Tate's arrest.

The 36-year-old British-American influencer, who gained popularity through his Youtube channel in which he showcases his extravagant lifestyle has been in the limelight for his controversial opinions and misogynistic mindset.

Andrew Tate who is also known as Top G recently made headlines as he was reportedly arrested in Romania.

Following this, the American rapper Cardi B turned to Twitter and tweeted her reaction writing "well well well " since this comment is used in sarcasm.

Dillon Danis and Jake Shields also turned to Twitter in favor of the accused influencer and started the trend 'free the Top G'.



Tate and his brother were arrested shortly after Tate's altercation with climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

Therefore, some celebrities tried to connect latter's arrest to his recent encounter with the Swedish activist.

KSI hopped into the bandwagon and tweeted sarcastically.

On December 29, a story from the Romanian news website Libertatea revealed that Romanian authorities had allegedly raided Tate’s Pipera home on the bases of accusations of being involved in the kidnapping of two girls.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors who conducted the searches told Reuters, “The four suspects … appear to have created an organized crime group with the purpose of recruiting, housing and exploiting women by forcing them to create pornographic content meant to be seen on specialized websites for a cost.”