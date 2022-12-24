Schedule for New Zealand Test, ODI series revised

PCB revises schedule for New Zealand Test, ODI series — [email protected]

Three ODIs to be played on Jan 9, 11, 13 in Karachi.

Second Test also moved to Karachi due to foggy weather in Multan.

Schedule revised after consultation with New Zealand Cricket.

KARACHI: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), with the consent of New Zealand Cricket (NZC), has shifted the second Test of the two-match series to Karachi from Multan due to weather conditions in Southern Punjab city.

The dates for the second Test and three ODIs have also been brought forward by a day.

In a statement, the PCB said that it and NZC have mutually agreed to shift the second Test from Multan to Karachi due to deteriorating weather conditions, which have already disrupted flight operations and may potentially result in the loss of playing hours.

“It has also been agreed between the two boards that the second Test and the three ODIs will now be brought forward by a day, meaning the second Test will commence on 2 January with the three ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League fixtures to be played on 9, 11 and 13 January,” the statement added.

The PCB had earlier changed the first Test date from December 27-31 to December 26-30.



Revised schedule for tour

26-30 December - 1st Test, Karachi

2-6 January – 2nd Test, Karachi

9 January – 1st ODI, Karachi

11 January – 2nd ODI, Karachi

13 January – 3rd ODI, Karachi

NZ touches down for historic series

New Zealand arrived in Pakistan on the morning of December 22 and has held two practice sessions since they arrived in Karachi.

The Black Caps will play three ODIs from January 9 to 13 in Karachi after the conclusion of the Test series.

Back in September 2021, New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan over security concerns that mystified the hosts, just before the Black Caps’ first scheduled match in Pakistan in 18 years.