Saturday Dec 31 2022
John Travolta ‘extremely frightened’ to have lost women close to him to cancer

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

John Travolta found it “extremely frightening and upsetting” to have lost some important women in his life to cancer, insider revealed.

The Pulp Fiction star was left devastated after his close friend Kirstie Alley died following a secret battle with colon cancer earlier this month.

Before this, Travolta has lost his first love Diana Hyland to breast cancer in 1997. Then a year later, the same disease claimed his mother Helen Cecilia’s life.

A source told the National Enquirer, "The most important women in John's life have been taken from him by cancer. It's a curse that seems to haunt him and his family."

The actor’s wife Kelly Preston also died of breast cancer in 2020, following which Travolta "finds himself looking at the women left in his life and praying that the same curse doesn't take them away from him too."

The insider added that "this terrible coincidence" of breast cancer deaths "has plagued” Travolta “for decades and left him without the women's he's loved."

