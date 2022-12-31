Brooklyn Beckham reveals his kitchen mishaps: 'Burnt myself quite few times'

Brooklyn Beckham got candid about his kitchen mishaps while he talked about his passion for cooking.

In a conversation with Interview Magazine, the eldest son of David Beckham and Victoria Beckham revealed he had a few “kitchen disasters” when he ended up cutting himself.

When asked how often the aspiring chef is found in the kitchen, Brooklyn replied, “Every other night. I always cook for my wife. I’m always experimenting.”

“I’ve had a few kitchen disasters. I’ve burnt myself quite a few times. I’ve cut myself a few times,” Brooklyn told the outlet.

“Obviously when I’m cooking, sometimes I’ll forget that something is in the oven when I don’t put the timer on and it’s a bit over-cooked.

“There was this one time, in the countryside of England, I was reaching to get a tall bottle of olive oil. It accidentally fell and I tried to catch it, and as I caught it it broke in my hand.

“So I had a few cuts on my hand,” he added.

Previously in an interview with Variety, Brooklyn revealed that he is “almost 100 per cent self-taught”

“Ever since the start of quarantine, I’ve done it every single day, and it’s the one thing I’ve found that takes my mind off of anything I’m thinking about,” he said,

“I would love to have my own pub. I would love to have my own sauces, knives, pots and pans. Not like a chef — I’m always going to be learning about cooking,” Brooklyn shared.