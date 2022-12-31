 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
Brooklyn Beckham says he 'burst out crying' on his wedding to Nicola Peltz

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham recently looked back at his wedding with Nicola Peltz, sharing he carried his heart out.

During his recent conversation with Interview Magazine, Brooklyn reflected on the whirlwind moment of him waiting for Nicola on a stage, decorated with flowers.

He said: “I was a little bit nervous, actually, I was very nervous. Right before, I was like, 'Oh my god, what if she doesn't walk down?!”

“So I was on my guard: ‘I'm marrying my best friend, what if she doesn't want to?' But I walked down and as soon as she came out, I bursted out crying, it was an amazing day,” he added.

Moreover, the eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham also talked about his friendship with Selena Gomez.

“Yeah, so she came down a few days before Thanksgiving and one night we were cooking in the kitchen.”

“I was making a fish and chips sandwich; we were all hanging out and Selena was taking little videos and she edited it all together, which was really nice,” he added.

