The Legend of Maula Jatt will not be screened in India

TLOMJ will not be released in India
As reported earlier, The Legend of Maula Jatt’s India release was under the review due to conflicts between the two countries. However, as reported by Hindustan Times, the release has been canceled due to increasing tension across the border.

Bollywood Hungama previously reported that the release will not take place immediately, but earlier today it was reported that the release has been canceled prominently.

A PTI report quoted, "We have been informed by the distributors that the release of the film has been postponed. We were told this two-three days ago. No further date has been shared with us."

The officials also added, “Zee Studios had acquired the rights of The Legend of Maula Jatt as they were expecting the film to do well. But because of the resistance from certain sections, the decision was made to not release the movie."

