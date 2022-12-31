 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Spice Girls Mel C says it’s a ‘dream to perform with Victoria Beckham again’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

British pop band The Spice Girls member Mel C says it’s her dream to perform with Victoria Beckham again.

The singer, real name Melanie Chisholm, was reunited with three other members of the girl group in 2019 for a tour of the UK and Ireland. However, Victoria 'Posh Spice' didn't join her former bandmates.

Chisholm told The Times the other Spice Girls – Melanie Brown, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner – are "keen to get back on stage" for another reunion but need to navigate "everybody’s life, work, families".

Asked about fashion designer Beckham, she said: "That would be the ultimate dream.

"The door is always open for Victoria, we would love to see her back. We keep our fingers crossed."

Whilst the jury is out on if she will rejoin for a future tour or performance, Beckham did join her former bandmates at the closing ceremony of the London Olympics in 2012. The girl group delighted crowds as they sang and danced on top of decorated black taxis.

In the late 1990s, the Spice Girls became the first band since The Beatles to claim three Christmas number ones in a row, with 2 Become 1 in 1996, Too Much in 1997, and Goodbye in 1998.

The band were horrified recently when a song hinting at expletives was released without their consent after a security breach.


