 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Deepika Padukone reviews her year 2022

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Deepika Padukone shares a reel of her most memorable moments from 2022
Deepika Padukone shares a reel of her most memorable moments from 2022

Deepika Padukone who owned this year like the absolute queen she is, reviewed her year earlier today and it has been a marvelous one for her.


She was under heavy criticism for Pathaan’s song Besharam Rung. Other than that, she received TIME 100 Award this year as well. Rumors of her and Ranveer Singh’s separation also surfaced that died down shortly after they put up a public display of affection.

She was also present at FIFA Worldcup Finale as she promoted her upcoming film Pathaan. She has mostly dealt with the criticism silently.

Pathaan will be released in cinemas in January’23. 

More From Showbiz:

The Legend of Maula Jatt will not be screened in India

The Legend of Maula Jatt will not be screened in India

Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets a special gift from Rhea

Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets a special gift from Rhea
Virst Kohli enjoys 'last sunrise of 2022' with wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika: See post

Virst Kohli enjoys 'last sunrise of 2022' with wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika: See post

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get married in 2023

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to get married in 2023
Hrithik Roshan talks about failure of Vikram Vedha

Hrithik Roshan talks about failure of Vikram Vedha

Andrew Tate’s iconic moment receives Pakistani Celebrities reactions

Andrew Tate’s iconic moment receives Pakistani Celebrities reactions

Arjun Kapoor 'ridding into 2023' with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor 'ridding into 2023' with Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others pay tribute to Pele

Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and others pay tribute to Pele
Neetu Kapoor all set to welcome '2023' from abroad with other celebs

Neetu Kapoor all set to welcome '2023' from abroad with other celebs
Actor/Model Rubya Chaudhry announces 'Nikkah' with Umair Dar

Actor/Model Rubya Chaudhry announces 'Nikkah' with Umair Dar
Vicky Kaushal shares his excitement to be on KBC, 'finally got a chance'

Vicky Kaushal shares his excitement to be on KBC, 'finally got a chance'
Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted in Dubai ahead of New Year eve

Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra spotted in Dubai ahead of New Year eve