Deepika Padukone reviews her year 2022

Deepika Padukone shares a reel of her most memorable moments from 2022

Deepika Padukone who owned this year like the absolute queen she is, reviewed her year earlier today and it has been a marvelous one for her.





She was under heavy criticism for Pathaan’s song Besharam Rung. Other than that, she received TIME 100 Award this year as well. Rumors of her and Ranveer Singh’s separation also surfaced that died down shortly after they put up a public display of affection.

She was also present at FIFA Worldcup Finale as she promoted her upcoming film Pathaan. She has mostly dealt with the criticism silently.

Pathaan will be released in cinemas in January’23.