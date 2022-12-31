 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle enjoy watching humiliating portrayal of Prince Andrew?

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Denise Welch, Loose Women star, has shared her hilarious opinion on Prince Andrew musical, saying Meghan Markle and Prince Harry would have had a "brilliant time" watching it.

The 64-year-old star took a dig at King Charles III's younger brother Andrew as she quipped that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would have enjoyed watching Prince Andrew: The Musical, praising the network for its humiliating portrayal of the disgraced royal.

Taking to twitter, Denies wrote: "Bet Harry and Meghan had a brilliant night watching... with a deep crust pepperoni."  She also added a series of hand-clapping emojis in three different colours.

Just a week-after it was reported that the Britain's ne monarch had "evicted" the the Queen's favourite son from Buckingham Palace in the wake of the Virginia Giuffre scandal, the controversial TV screening aired.

The musical portrayed a satirical "reimagined" version of the Duke of York's life, including the TV interview he gave to declare his innocence after it emerged that he had been a friend of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and accused of sexual assault.

Watchers and viewers enjoyed the show as some took to social media to share their opinion, saying they "couldn't stop laughing" as more and more scandalous material was aired.

More From Entertainment:

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach snapped at the airport following romantic Miami trip

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach snapped at the airport following romantic Miami trip
Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass share New Year greetings

Victoria Beckham, Holly Willoughby and Myleene Klass share New Year greetings
Simon Cowell to bring a new version of 'The X Factor'

Simon Cowell to bring a new version of 'The X Factor'
Katie Price ready to welcome new year 2023 after a tough year

Katie Price ready to welcome new year 2023 after a tough year
Kanye West-inspired Nazi merch FINDS customers online: Report

Kanye West-inspired Nazi merch FINDS customers online: Report
Jeffree Star claims Illuminati is behind Kanye West and Britney Spears’ unsettled actions

Jeffree Star claims Illuminati is behind Kanye West and Britney Spears’ unsettled actions
Kylie Jenner arrives in Aspen to celebrate New Year with friends, daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner arrives in Aspen to celebrate New Year with friends, daughter Stormi
Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Hugh Grant talks on his cameo

Netflix 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Hugh Grant talks on his cameo
The ‘King’ and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight

The ‘King’ and the Queen: Bewitched by Pele, Elizabeth II made him a Knight
Spice Girls Mel C says it’s a ‘dream to perform with Victoria Beckham again’

Spice Girls Mel C says it’s a ‘dream to perform with Victoria Beckham again’
Miley Cyrus reveals her New Year’s resolution for 2023

Miley Cyrus reveals her New Year’s resolution for 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disgrace themselves with their show?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle disgrace themselves with their show?