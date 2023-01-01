Ranbir Kapoor in a new avatar for new crime series 'Animal': Check out the first look

 
Ranbir Kapoor's shocking first look for his new crime series Animal has been unveiled on social media.

Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures serve as producers of the crime series that have unveiled popular Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor, in a never-before-seen avatar.

The first poster was shared on T-series' Instagram account on December 31, with the caption, "Brave & ready to take over 2023! It’s the year of #Animal."

According to Variety, Animal is also set to star Anil Kapoor (Jug Jugg Jeeyo), Rashmika Mandanna (Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1), Bobby Deol (Aashram) and Triptii Dimri (Qala) in main roles.

The series is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who debuted with 2017 Telugu-language hit Arjun Reddy, followed by its Bollywood remake Kabir Singh.

The filmmakers said about the series, "We’re extremely glad to present the first look poster of this magnum opus crime drama starring Ranbir Kapoor. 

They continued, "After the much-built anticipation for the film post its announcement, we’re happy to unveil the first glimpse to the audiences. Ranbir’s look in the poster very well justifies the gist of the film and we’re confident that the audience will witness a film that they deserve."

Animal is all set to release theatrically on August 11, 2023 theatrically in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada-language versions.

