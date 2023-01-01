 
Sunday Jan 01 2023
Web Desk

Prince Harry has ‘left relationships' for Meghan Markle's sake

Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Royal experts have just blasted Prince Harry for giving up his relationships with the after meeting Meghan Markle.

Royal photographer Arthur Edwards brought this claim to light during his interview with Fox News.

He began by recalling interactions with journalists in the past and how, “At the end of [our trip to Colorado Springs], Harry said, ‘All meet in the pub tonight, 6pm.' And we all met at the pub.”

“He turned up, and we had an hour and a half of exchanging ideas, exchanging viewpoints but there was a lot of laughter as well. And at the end of it all, Harry picked up the tab.”

“We did that there, we did that in Australia, we did that in Jamaica, we did that everywhere we went with him.”

But, once Meghan Markle came into the picture, things changed, according to Mr Edwards.

He feels, “With Meghan, it all stopped overnight. And I feel sad about that because Harry had a great relationship with the media.”

“He's a gifted young man who was so engaging with people. He could get things off his chest, and you didn’t take offence.”

“You could do the same, and he wouldn’t take offense. When I look at him now, he just seems so unhappy.”

