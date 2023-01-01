King Charles wishes a very ‘happy and healthy’ 2023 to royal fans

King Charles wishes very ‘happy and healthy’ 2023 to royal fans

King Charles and other members of the royal family have wished the royal fans “a very happy and healthy 2023.”



British royal family shared its first social media post of the new year, and wished the fans ‘Happy New Year’

Buckingham Palace, on behalf of King Charles, shared a video on its official Twitter and Instagram handles saying, “As we say goodbye to 2022, The King’s Piper plays ‘Auld Lang Syne’ at Buckingham Palace.

“Wishing all our followers a very happy and healthy 2023. #HappyNewYear.”

It is royal family’s first post of the year 2023.

The video has received thousands of views and likes shortly after it was posted.

Royal fans also wished a Happy New Year to King Charles, Camilla and all the family with lots of love.

"Auld Lang Syne" is a popular folk song, particularly in the English-speaking world.

Traditionally, it is sung to bid farewell to the old year at the stroke of midnight on New Year's Eve.