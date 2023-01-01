President Alvi, PM Shehbaz, others celebrate arrival of 2023 with hope for Pakistan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (L), President Dr Arif Alvi (C) and PTI Chairman Imran Khan (R). — Prime Minister's Office/Twitter/PTI

PM Shehbaz says 2022 was another tough year for Pakistan.

Imran Khan hopes of forming govt in 2023.

May Allah make this year blessing for Pakistan: President Alvi.

With the devastation caused by calamitous flooding, rising inflation, and economic and political stability, the political fraternity welcomed the new year with hopes of positive news and blessings for Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi, taking to the microblogging website Twitter, wished the nation and international community a happy new year.

"May Allah make this year a blessing for Pakistan, Muslim nations, and the entire world," he wrote.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, while welcoming the nation to a new year, prayed for Pakistan's political and economic stability in 2023.

The premier said that 2022 was yet another tough year for Pakistan due to the worst flooding that resulted in many economic challenges and promised to bring light to the lives of the flood victims.

"My resolve for the New Year is to use my energy & time to get people out of difficulties, rehabilitate flood victims & put Pakistan on the path to growth and stability," he said.



The premier also promised the youth to bring new opportunities and paid homage to the martyrs of the country.



Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that 2023 will be the year of triumphs over hate, truth over lies and unity over division.

"2022 was the year the people marched, parliament triumphed over the selected, we came together to save Pakistan," he added.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, resorting to his criticism of the incumbent government, said that 2022 was the best and worst of times for Pakistan.

"A [government] with one of the best econ performances was removed through a conspiracy triggered by supreme self-interest and Pakistan was handed over to a bunch of criminals. They ran economy to the ground, gave themselves NRO2 and through NAB law amends opened the doors for all white collar criminals to plunder," he said.



The former premier said that it was the first time he saw Pakistanis become a nation despite all parties combining together against PTI, hoping that PTI will form a government in 2023.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah prayed that Pakistan sees a year of peace, development and prosperity, hoping to get rid of terrorism and extremism in 2023.

The minister paid tribute to the martyrs who lost their lives for the nation.

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb hoped that the new year heals the wounds and ends inflation, terrorism, oppression and injustice, lies and hatred.

PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said: "May this year be auspicious for Pakistan."

Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rashid Ahmed prayed for Pakistan a happy, peaceful and prosperous year.

PTI Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry wished everyone a new year by sharing a piece of poetry.



