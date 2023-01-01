 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry to hand Archie Harrison, Lilibet ‘unique document

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly planning on handing his children Archie Harrison and Lilibet 'Lili' Diana a ‘very unique document’ that include all the statements he intends on releasing about the Royal Family.

The CEO of the memoir-writing service StoryTerrace brought these revelations to light.

In an interview with Express UK, Rutger Bruining was quoted saying, “They are obviously quite young but I think the memoir will be a very interesting document for them, as he won't be able to change the narrative after the book comes out.”

"So the fact that he is doing his memoir quite young will show an evolution of his thinking and personal development."

Rutger Bruining also added, “I don't think there is any risk of this book bringing him apart from his children as I suspect he is just providing them with more information.”

Before signing off, Mr Bruining also added, “It will be a very unique document for them to have, even if it's a public document.”

More From Entertainment:

Anthony Rapp gives introduction of 'most incredible and awe-inspiring' surrogate of his son

Anthony Rapp gives introduction of 'most incredible and awe-inspiring' surrogate of his son
Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes New Year with mom Mom Blythe Danner and 2 kids on a tropical trip

Gwyneth Paltrow welcomes New Year with mom Mom Blythe Danner and 2 kids on a tropical trip
Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse welcome 2023 with friends

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse welcome 2023 with friends

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan expecting her first child with footballer husband

Geordie Shore star Holly Hagan expecting her first child with footballer husband
Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague heads for New Year celebrations with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague heads for New Year celebrations with boyfriend Tommy Fury

Kendrick Lamar raising in Compton: 'Lot of gang mentality'

Kendrick Lamar raising in Compton: 'Lot of gang mentality'
Drake sparks arrest speculation after Insta footage

Drake sparks arrest speculation after Insta footage
Prince Harry memoir's fresh details revealed by famous ghostwriter

Prince Harry memoir's fresh details revealed by famous ghostwriter
Kathy Griffin takes a dig at Andy Cohen and CNN

Kathy Griffin takes a dig at Andy Cohen and CNN
Keenan Cahill passes away at 27 due to complications from open heart surgery

Keenan Cahill passes away at 27 due to complications from open heart surgery
Kate Middleton, Prince William to welcome baby number four in 2023?

Kate Middleton, Prince William to welcome baby number four in 2023?
Betty White taught us many things, says her best friend Patty Sullivan on her first death anniversary

Betty White taught us many things, says her best friend Patty Sullivan on her first death anniversary