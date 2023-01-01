Prince Harry to hand Archie Harrison, Lilibet ‘unique document

File Footage

Prince Harry is reportedly planning on handing his children Archie Harrison and Lilibet 'Lili' Diana a ‘very unique document’ that include all the statements he intends on releasing about the Royal Family.



The CEO of the memoir-writing service StoryTerrace brought these revelations to light.

In an interview with Express UK, Rutger Bruining was quoted saying, “They are obviously quite young but I think the memoir will be a very interesting document for them, as he won't be able to change the narrative after the book comes out.”

"So the fact that he is doing his memoir quite young will show an evolution of his thinking and personal development."

Rutger Bruining also added, “I don't think there is any risk of this book bringing him apart from his children as I suspect he is just providing them with more information.”

Before signing off, Mr Bruining also added, “It will be a very unique document for them to have, even if it's a public document.”