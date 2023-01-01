 
King Charles 2023 plans revealed: 'Under pressure' monarch to make key changes

King Charles III is said to be "under pressure" to make key decisions related to the future of the royal family, facing a "year of firsts".

A royal expert has claimed that the 74-year-old monarch will make some crucial changes in 2023 that may reshape the monarchy. The royal family will struggle to do things without the Queen. 

Jonathan Sacerdoti speculated that Charles may opt to reshuffle the roles each senior royal performs or “downsize” the Royal family - potentially even removing his son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's title.

"2023 will be a year of firsts for King Charles. So everything he does will be looked at as an indication of how he wants things to be in future," Sacerdotis told Express UK.

Th commentator continued: "That might put a lot of pressure on him, but I think he also will want to make clear how he wants to do things in future, and that means he and his team will think very carefully about the decisions they make and what messages those decisions send out."

"He will need to decide if the institution needs to be further streamlined or not. And because everyone is now serving in a world without his mother, they will all be doing things a bit differently," He added

The commentator, on the subject of scaling back the British monarchy, said: "Queen Margrethe downsized the Danish royal family and in 2019 King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden removed royal status from five of his grandchildren.

“Might King Charles look to do something similar to both lightest he pressure on members of his family, and also to help keep support for the monarchy more broadly?

“Prince Harry has spoken most vocally about the pressures he felt growing up royal, so perhaps he has made the strongest case for this, albeit unintentionally."

Sacerdoti continued: “Succession is a time for progression, and so it goes without saying that because we have a new King, things will be done differently in some ways. But monarchy also stands for continuity, so much will also seem familiar and that will be an important balancing act."

