Sunday Jan 01 2023
Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse welcome 2023 with friends

Robert Pattinson and girlfriend Suki Waterhouse ringed in 2023 with friends at a restaurant.

On Saturday, December 31, Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse ringed in 2023 with friends including French model and actress Pom Klementieff.

According to Daily Mail, the couple was welcomed by Pom Klementieff, with a friendly hug to both one by one, as they made their way inside the restaurant.

Pattinson, 36, looked dapper in a black suit and tie that he paired with black sneakers and a white dress shirt. He bundled up warm with a black puffer coat.

Waterhouse trailed behind Pattinson in a long furry tan coat over a dress that she wore with black boots and her blonde locks styled long down past her shoulders.

The couple has been in headlines since their dating rumours were spread.

