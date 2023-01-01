 
Sunday Jan 01 2023
Cher rings in New Year with boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Happy New Year, Daddy'

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Cher flashed her sparkly ring as she welcomed New Year with boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

On Sunday, January 2023, Cher took to Twitter to share pictures of her New Year celebration with boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards.

As per People, the 76 year old singer was all smiles as she attended an event with her beau by her side over the weekend.

She captioned the picture of Edward giving her a peck on the cheek, "Happy New Year, Daddy." Cher also flashed her sparkly diamond ring from Edwards, amid engagement buzz.

She received the much talked about diamond ring on Christmas day.


