Christine McGuinness shares glam pics as Paddy posts about 'ups and downs' of year

Christine McGuinness shared glamorous pictures after the rough year in a round-up video of 2022.

She announced her split from her husband Paddy McGuinness this year.



Meanwhile, her estranged husband Paddy also took to Instagram to share his own year round-up, where he spoke about the 'ups and downs' of 2022.

Former RHOC star Christine, 34, took to Instagram on Saturday to share highlights of the last year including photoshoots, red-carpet looks, and TV appearances.

In Christine's post, she showed off her perky behind in a red swimsuit, while other videos showed her working out.

Christine also included clips of her with close pal Chelcee Grimes as they both competed in The Games.

Earlier this month, the beauty was spotted kissing Chelcee during a cosy trip to Winter Wonderland.