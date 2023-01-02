 
Eminem was the most watched rapper on YouTube in 2022

Eminem's music videos raked in five billion views on YouTube during 2022.

According to a report, Eminem became the most watched rapper on YouTube in 2022.

Em's friend rapper 50 Cent shared the news on his Instagram and wrote "That's my boy."

Eminem has more than 54.7 million subscribers on his YouTube channel where he has shared only 140 videos.

The Detroit rapper last year performed at the Super Bowl Halftime show along with Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, 50 Cent and several other stars.


