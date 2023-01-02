 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Janhvi Kapoor all set to make her Tamil film debut with Jr NTR

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Janhvi and NTRs starrer Tamil film is set to release in 2024
Janhvi and NTR's starrer Tamil film is set to release in 2024

Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the South cinema by starring in her first Tamil film alongside Jr Ntr.

Previously, there were reports that Janhvi has signed a project opposite Vijay Deverekonda, but the news turned out to be wrong.

It is final now that the Mili actress is going to make her debut in NTR’s 30th film directed by Koratala Siva. The makers of the film have recently launched the poster of the upcoming film.

Janhvi Kapoor all set to make her Tamil film debut with Jr NTR

Kapoor’s mother, Sridevi was a well-known name of the entertainment industry who gave hit films to the Bollywood industry. Moreover, she was also known to be a legendary artist in the South Indian cinema. Now, her daughter is also following her footsteps aiming to make her name in the south cinema as well.

The viewers has huge expectations when it comes to Sridevi’s daughters. She has six films in total in the Bollywood industry that has been appreciated by many and criticized by some. But with time, she is improving her acting skills even more.

Jr NTR’s 30th film is expected to hit theatres in April 2024, reports IndiaToday. 

More From Showbiz:

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport: See video

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport: See video
'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star Sana Saeed gets engaged to BF Csaba Wagner

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star Sana Saeed gets engaged to BF Csaba Wagner
Alia Bhatt weighs in on embracing motherhood at 'the peak of career'

Alia Bhatt weighs in on embracing motherhood at 'the peak of career'
Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year in her 'comfiest pjs'

Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year in her 'comfiest pjs'
Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomes New Year with high spirits

Kareena Kapoor Khan welcomes New Year with high spirits

Bipasha Basu reflects on 2022 with farewell video: '2022, you were magical'

Bipasha Basu reflects on 2022 with farewell video: '2022, you were magical'
Malaika Arora welcomes 2023 with Arjun Kapoor in love-filled post, check out

Malaika Arora welcomes 2023 with Arjun Kapoor in love-filled post, check out
Ranbir Kapoor in a new avatar for new crime series 'Animal': Check out the first look

Ranbir Kapoor in a new avatar for new crime series 'Animal': Check out the first look
Deepika Padukone reviews her year 2022

Deepika Padukone reviews her year 2022

The Legend of Maula Jatt will not be screened in India

The Legend of Maula Jatt will not be screened in India

Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets a special gift from Rhea

Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha gets a special gift from Rhea
Virst Kohli enjoys 'last sunrise of 2022' with wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika: See post

Virst Kohli enjoys 'last sunrise of 2022' with wife Anushka Sharma, daughter Vamika: See post