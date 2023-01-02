 
Monday Jan 02 2023
Madonna throws lavish New Year party for her children on Malawi vacay

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Madonna throws lavish New Year party for her children on Malawi vacay

Madonna is every inch the fun mom as she hosted a lavish New Year party for her children in Malawi on Saturday night.

The Queen of Pop, 64, rang in the New Year with an evening full of fun and dance. She shared glimpses from her fun night with fans on Instagram.

The Material Girl singer posted a clip, which began with a close-up on her face as she said, “2023, I'm coming for you,” with her popular song Back That Up to the Beat played over it.

She captioned the post, “When you were a little girl Madame ……….. Was this the woman you dreamed of becoming?? This is a quote from one of my favorite books- The Impossible Lives of Greta Wells.”

Madonna added, “The answer is I could never have imagined my life would be so full. That I would be able to make a living being an artist. That I could be the mother I never had. That my children would bring me so much joy!!”

Speaking of her charity work, she concluded her New Year post, saying, “More Importantly that I would be in a position to be able to help others less fortunate then myself. Happy New Year’s from the Warm heart of Africa!!!

In the pictures, Madonna was seen donning a low-cut gorgeous black gown. Her children including 17-year-old son David, 16-year-old daughter Mercy and 10-year-old twins Stelle and Estere also joined her for the party.

Madonna also posted a number of solo pictures with her children on her IG Stories from the event. She added a caption, “Dancing Into 2023.”

