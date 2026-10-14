Louis Tomlinson turns Osaka concert into wedding celebration

Louis Tomlinson goes the extra mile for a newly wed couple at his latest concert in Japan.

The former One Direction star surprised the recently married couple during his Tuesday, October 13 performance at Zepp Namba, Osaka.

At his latest How Did We Get Here? World Tour show, the Lemonade hitmaker spotted them in the audience and decided their special milestone deserved a toast of its own.

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The newlyweds, who tied the knot on August 8, caught the singer’s attention during the show.

Rather than simply offering congratulations from the stage, Louis reportedly arranged vodka shots for the couple, making sure he could join them in celebrating their marriage.

In footage from the concert, the X Factor alum can be seen interacting with fans near the front of the stage, microphone in hand, before leaning down toward the couple and handing them small blue plastic cups filled with the drink.

“Cheers, cheers, cheers!” Louis says as they toast together, while he also urges the audience to give the newlyweds a round of applause.

He then raises his own shot, joins the newlyweds in a toast and downs the drink in one go.

The singer appears to react to the strength of the vodka with a slight grimace before smiling and continuing the interaction.

Clearly in a celebratory mood, he encourages the audience to show the couple some love, turning their personal milestone into a moment shared with the entire crowd.

Fans near the front row captured the heartwarming exchange on their phones.

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