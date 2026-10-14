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Jessica Alves says she does not regret loving ex German boyfriend

Jessica Alves has opened about her heartbreak in an interview after announcing her split from Matthias

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Web Desk
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Published October 14, 2026

Jessica first began talking to German engineer, Matthias, at the end of 2024 before meeting him in person in January 2025
Jessica first began talking to German engineer, Matthias, at the end of 2024 before meeting him in person in January 2025

TV personality Jessica Alves has been keeping her distance from the spotlight for the last two years after falling in love with a German engineer called Matthias. 

Jessica, 43, who is known for her love of cosmetic enhancements, has opened about her heartbreak in an interview with the DailyMail after announcing her split from Matthias.

She claimed that he preferred his independence over building a future together.

The influencer has now moved on with her life and is planning a comeback after moving back to London full-time.

She told the Daily Mail: 'I spent years building my career around the world and then I fell in love and wanted to give my personal life a genuine chance.

'I've always been messed around by men in the past who wanted to use me and I never thought I would be worthy of being with someone who loved me for me.

'But I don’t regret loving somebody. But I’ve learned you should never minimise yourself while trying to build a life with somebody else. For once, I wanted to just be the girlfriend.'She said: 'I was close to his family and friendship circle and he was close to mine to. We travelled extensively together and I was content for the first time in life.

'I wanted to wake up beside the man I loved, travel together, spend time with our families and friends and believe we were building something permanent.'

As the relationship became increasingly important, Jessica says she consciously reduced television, press and public appearances.

'I chose my personal life,' she said. 'At that point I genuinely believed love and building a future together were more important.'

So what went wrong?

'Matthias had many beautiful qualities,' she said.

'He could be incredibly caring, loving, affectionate and consistent. In many ways he treated me better than a lot of men I’d encountered before. I loved him very deeply.'

But during their last trip to Sicily, they got into an argument, with Jessica wondering if he could have met someone else - and they ended up breaking up. 

Jessica first began talking to German engineer, Matthias, at the end of 2024 before meeting him in person in January 2025.

Their relationship quickly became serious.

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