Monday Jan 02 2023
Abdul Hannan's hit single 'Iraaday' is in American Secretary's playlist

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Abdul Hannan’s Iraaday was one of the most played songs of 2022.

The easy to vibe song with a touch of wholesome romance in music video had everyone gushing over how beautiful the entire scenario was.

The song was played over and over again that several times it was one of the top songs on Spotify. Within a month, the video had several million views and it was repeatedly used in reels on Instagram and TikTok. Earlier today, the Bikhra singer took to his Instagram stories and shared a tweet by The Official Secretary of United States of America.

The tweet stated that music brings people together and contained a link to a Spotify playlist that had his favourite tunes from all over the world. Abdul Hannan’s Iraaday was a part of it.

It indeed is overwhelming to know that Pakistani music is being recognized at a global level. Abdul Hannan’s Zamanay is out now and receiving a pretty great response. 

