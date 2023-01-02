 
Kate Middleton 'hurt' by Prince William on New Year Eve

Prince William and Kate Middleton suffered a lot in the beginning of their courtship, the royal even left his sweetheart in tears at a New Year's Eve before their wedding.

Queen Elizabeth's grandson William changed his mind about spending New Year's Eve with her then-girlfriend Kate over his family's instructions. The move left Kate in tears.

The Prince informed Kate that plans had changed with days to spare after having been urged by her grandmother and father not to rush their relationship, according to royal author Katie Nicholl. 

The pair briefly broke up shortly after William confirmed he would spend the new year with the royal family at Sandringham.

Writing in her 2011 book The Making of a Royal Romance, Ms Nicholl said: "William had been having second thoughts and sat down with the Queen and then-Prince Charles to have a frank discussion about his future with Kate. Both advised him not to hurry into anything."

They parted ways for a few months in 2007. But within months of their separation, Prince William rekindled their relationship and the pair have been inseparable since.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield claimed Kate's conduct after the split up won her over the admiration of the late Queen after she refused to discuss her relationship with William.

"The Royal Family knew she was a good girl, they knew she wasn’t talking to the media, because in between those breakups, she was so stoic and kept her mouth shut and in all of the photographs of her during the breakup, she’s looking ahead," Ms Schofield told Express UK:

"She just handled herself so well throughout the rollercoaster that was her and Prince William’s dating history leading up to their inevitable marriage. It made Kate a no-brainer — she was the future Queen.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey after the royal popped the question during a visit to Botswana the year before.

